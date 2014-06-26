Google I/O 2014 Slides and Demo

June 26th, 2014, Android, Conference.

Chet and I gave a talk entitled “Material Witness” at Google I/O today. I am happy to announce that the entire talk is now available on YouTube. I have also published the following resources:

Google I/O 2014 demo

  1. BCAA says:
    June 28, 2014 at 4:12 am

    thank you very much for all the details, i hope everything gonne be alright. No pain and no gain, the only truth

  2. Abdelah SELASSI says:
    June 28, 2014 at 4:50 pm

    Thank you for open sourcing the demo !

  3. Guillermo says:
    July 1, 2014 at 6:37 pm

    thanks for the material, add a post to share, this is the link: http://androidchile.com/2014/07/diapositivas-io-2014/

  4. Rocky says:
    July 6, 2014 at 8:19 am

    Although it may not be appropriate, but still bother to ask a question here, where can I find all Google I/O 2014 slides in PDF format? Thanks.

  5. Prateek Sharma says:
    July 10, 2014 at 4:37 am

    Hi Romain,
    I am not able to find how showPhoto method is getting called. Can you please help in this.
    Rest code I am able to understand.

  6. boss says:
    October 22, 2014 at 5:00 pm

    Thank you for open sourcing the demo !