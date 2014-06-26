Google I/O 2014 Slides and Demo

June 26th, 2014,
Android, Conference.
Chet and I gave a talk entitled “Material Witness” at Google I/O today. I am happy to announce that the entire talk is now available on YouTube. I have also published the following resources:
thank you very much for all the details, i hope everything gonne be alright. No pain and no gain, the only truth
Thank you for open sourcing the demo !
thanks for the material, add a post to share, this is the link: http://androidchile.com/2014/07/diapositivas-io-2014/
Although it may not be appropriate, but still bother to ask a question here, where can I find all Google I/O 2014 slides in PDF format? Thanks.
Hi Romain,
I am not able to find how showPhoto method is getting called. Can you please help in this.
Rest code I am able to understand.
Nov 26, 2016 | Discuss
Mar 25, 2015 | 29 Comments
Two years ago, I published an articled titled Android Performance Case Study to help Android develop[…]
Some photographs at curious-creature.com are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
All other photographs and all text at curious-creature.com are copyright Romain Guy and are presented for web browser viewing only.
All content © 2016 by Romain Guy Read more about me
thank you very much for all the details, i hope everything gonne be alright. No pain and no gain, the only truth
Thank you for open sourcing the demo !
thanks for the material, add a post to share, this is the link: http://androidchile.com/2014/07/diapositivas-io-2014/
Although it may not be appropriate, but still bother to ask a question here, where can I find all Google I/O 2014 slides in PDF format? Thanks.
Hi Romain,
I am not able to find how showPhoto method is getting called. Can you please help in this.
Rest code I am able to understand.
Thank you for open sourcing the demo !